U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Gerardo Cossiolopez, left, from Nevada, observes Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jessica Howard, from Georgia, as she guides cargo towards the midships of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) while underway in the Indian Ocean, June 15, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 04:20
|Photo ID:
|9800876
|VIRIN:
|260615-N-ER894-1481
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.