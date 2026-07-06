USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear

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U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Gerardo Cossiolopez, right, from Nevada, observes Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jessica Howard, from Georgia, as she gives the order to set supplies on the deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) while underway in the Indian Ocean, June 15, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)