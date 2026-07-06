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    Tunnels to Towers [Image 8 of 8]

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    Tunnels to Towers

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Beam 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Frank Siller, chief executive officer of Tunnels to Towers Foundation, speaks at the Tunnels to Towers Foundation Barbecue for our Bravest event during International Naval Review 250 in New York City, July 7, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Beam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 23:31
    Photo ID: 9800349
    VIRIN: 260707-N-AJ005-1365
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tunnels to Towers [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    INR250

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