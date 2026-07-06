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U.S. Marine Corps Col. Aaron Norwood, commanding officer, 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, right, Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, center right, Rear Adm. John Robinson III, Navy Chief of Information, center, Rear Adm. Richard Lofgren, Acting Chief of Navy Reserve, center left, and Frank Siller, chief executive officer of Tunnels to Towers Foundation, left, pose with U.S. Sailors, U.S. Marines, members of Allied partner nation militaries at the Tunnels to Towers Foundation Barbecue for our Bravest event during International Naval Review 250 in New York City, July 7, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Beam)