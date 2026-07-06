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    Mission Delta 8 marks change in leadership [Image 5 of 5]

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    Mission Delta 8 marks change in leadership

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Photo by David Grim 

    U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command

    Mission Delta 8 Guardians salute at an Assumption of Command Ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, June 30, 2026. Col. Kara Sartori took responsibility for the Global Satellite Communications Mission. Mission Delta 8 is the focal point for U.S. protected and assured Military Satellite Communications to the President, Secretary of War, national decision makers, theater commanders, and strategic and tactical forces worldwide. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 16:08
    Photo ID: 9799740
    VIRIN: 260630-F-WA228-1267
    Resolution: 5566x4024
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mission Delta 8 marks change in leadership [Image 5 of 5], by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SATCOM
    Satellite Communications
    Mission Delta 8
    Lt Gen Gregory Gagnon
    Col Kara Sartory
    MD 8

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