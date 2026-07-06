Mission Delta 8 marks change in leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mission Delta 8 Guardians salute at an Assumption of Command Ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, June 30, 2026. Col. Kara Sartori took responsibility for the Global Satellite Communications Mission. Mission Delta 8 is the focal point for U.S. protected and assured Military Satellite Communications to the President, Secretary of War, national decision makers, theater commanders, and strategic and tactical forces worldwide. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)