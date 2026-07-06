U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Gregory Gagnon (left), commander of U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command, leads Mission Delta 8's Assumption of Command Ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, June 30, 2026. Col. Kara Sartori (right) took responsibility for the Global Satellite Communications Mission. Mission Delta 8 is the focal point for U.S. protected and assured Military Satellite Communications to the President, Secretary of War, national decision makers, theater commanders, and strategic and tactical forces worldwide. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 16:08
|Photo ID:
|9799739
|VIRIN:
|260630-F-WA228-1164
|Resolution:
|4300x3440
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission Delta 8 marks change in leadership [Image 5 of 5], by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.