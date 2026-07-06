Mission Delta 8 marks change in leadership

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U.S. Space Force Col. Kara Sartori delivers remarks after assuming command of Mission Delta 8 (MD 8) at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 1, 2026. MD 8 is the focal point for U.S. protected and assured Military Satellite Communications to the President, Secretary of War, national decision makers, theater commanders, and strategic and tactical forces worldwide. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)