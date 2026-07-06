Walter Reed tests EEG technology aimed at faster, more accessible neurological care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Zachary S. Davey, a neurologist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, reviews data from a point-of-care EEG system with U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class [FIRST NAME] Reeves during a technology demonstration, Bethesda, Md., July 8, 2026. Walter Reed continually evaluates emerging medical technologies to enhance patient care and expand access to advanced diagnostics for the service members, veterans, retirees and military families it serves. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)