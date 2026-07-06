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    Walter Reed tests EEG technology aimed at faster, more accessible neurological care [Image 1 of 3]

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    Walter Reed tests EEG technology aimed at faster, more accessible neurological care

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Tulisa Reeves demonstrates a point-of-care EEG system as a simulated patient during a technology demonstration at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., July 8, 2026. Walter Reed continually evaluates emerging medical technologies to enhance patient care and expand access to advanced diagnostics for the service members, veterans, retirees and military families it serves. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 14:32
    Photo ID: 9799462
    VIRIN: 260708-D-EC642-1049
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Walter Reed tests EEG technology aimed at faster, more accessible neurological care [Image 3 of 3], by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Walter Reed tests EEG technology aimed at faster, more accessible neurological care
    Walter Reed tests EEG technology aimed at faster, more accessible neurological care
    Walter Reed tests EEG technology aimed at faster, more accessible neurological care

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    neurology
    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

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