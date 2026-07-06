U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Tulisa Reeves demonstrates a point-of-care EEG system as a simulated patient during a technology demonstration at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., July 8, 2026. Walter Reed continually evaluates emerging medical technologies to enhance patient care and expand access to advanced diagnostics for the service members, veterans, retirees and military families it serves. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 14:32
|Photo ID:
|9799463
|VIRIN:
|260708-D-EC642-1057
|Resolution:
|3000x2064
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed tests EEG technology aimed at faster, more accessible neurological care [Image 3 of 3], by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.