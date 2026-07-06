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    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole Recognizing Excellence & Coining Success at Joint Base Charleston [Image 3 of 3]

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    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole Recognizing Excellence &amp; Coining Success at Joint Base Charleston

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren R. Cole, Twenty-First Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, coins Senior Airman Zachary Vang, 437th Operations Support Squadron Wing Tactics loadmaster and joint airdrop tactician, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jun. 17, 2026. Wang was recognized for directing a comprehensive update of digital tactics binders, ensuring 34 operational crews possessed accurate, mission-ready electronic flight bags for real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 11:25
    Photo ID: 9798933
    VIRIN: 260617-F-RS563-1022
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 538 KB
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole Recognizing Excellence & Coining Success at Joint Base Charleston [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole Recognizing Excellence &amp; Coining Success at Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole Recognizing Excellence &amp; Coining Success at Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole Recognizing Excellence &amp; Coining Success at Joint Base Charleston

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