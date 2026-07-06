U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren R. Cole, Twenty-First Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, coins Senior Airman Zachary Vang, 437th Operations Support Squadron Wing Tactics loadmaster and joint airdrop tactician, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jun. 17, 2026. Wang was recognized for directing a comprehensive update of digital tactics binders, ensuring 34 operational crews possessed accurate, mission-ready electronic flight bags for real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 11:25
|Photo ID:
|9798933
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-RS563-1022
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|538 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole Recognizing Excellence & Coining Success at Joint Base Charleston [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.