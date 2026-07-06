(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole Recognizing Excellence & Coining Success at Joint Base Charleston [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole Recognizing Excellence &amp; Coining Success at Joint Base Charleston

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren R. Cole, Twenty-First Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, coins Capt. Michael Yee, 437th Airlift Wing Aerial Port Squadron operations officer, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jun. 17, 2026. Yee was recognized for leading the coordination and preparation of cargo for airlift in less than five days, enabling the squadron to support 33 munitions movements into CENTCOM in support of Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 11:25
    Photo ID: 9798917
    VIRIN: 260617-F-RS563-1009
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 507.6 KB
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole Recognizing Excellence & Coining Success at Joint Base Charleston [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole Recognizing Excellence &amp; Coining Success at Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole Recognizing Excellence &amp; Coining Success at Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole Recognizing Excellence &amp; Coining Success at Joint Base Charleston

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery