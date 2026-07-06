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U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren R. Cole, Twenty-First Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, coins Capt. Michael Yee, 437th Airlift Wing Aerial Port Squadron operations officer, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jun. 17, 2026. Yee was recognized for leading the coordination and preparation of cargo for airlift in less than five days, enabling the squadron to support 33 munitions movements into CENTCOM in support of Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)