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U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren R. Cole, Twenty-First Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, enters the room prior to a coining ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jun. 17, 2026. Leaders present coins that serve as a physical token to recognize exceptional Airmen for their dedication to mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)