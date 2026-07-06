U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren R. Cole, Twenty-First Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, enters the room prior to a coining ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jun. 17, 2026. Leaders present coins that serve as a physical token to recognize exceptional Airmen for their dedication to mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 11:25
|Photo ID:
|9798912
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-RS563-1005
|Resolution:
|1363x2048
|Size:
|634.02 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole Recognizing Excellence & Coining Success at Joint Base Charleston [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.