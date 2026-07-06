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    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole Recognizing Excellence & Coining Success at Joint Base Charleston [Image 1 of 3]

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    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole Recognizing Excellence &amp; Coining Success at Joint Base Charleston

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren R. Cole, Twenty-First Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, enters the room prior to a coining ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jun. 17, 2026. Leaders present coins that serve as a physical token to recognize exceptional Airmen for their dedication to mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 11:25
    Photo ID: 9798912
    VIRIN: 260617-F-RS563-1005
    Resolution: 1363x2048
    Size: 634.02 KB
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole Recognizing Excellence & Coining Success at Joint Base Charleston [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole Recognizing Excellence &amp; Coining Success at Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole Recognizing Excellence &amp; Coining Success at Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole Recognizing Excellence &amp; Coining Success at Joint Base Charleston

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