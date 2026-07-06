An Airman assigned to the 1st Combat Communication Squadron cuts a cake during the 1st Combat Communications Squadron change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 8, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 09:56
|Photo ID:
|9798684
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-VY348-1178
|Resolution:
|6011x3861
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.