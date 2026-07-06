1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman assigned to the 1st Combat Communication Squadron cuts a cake during the 1st Combat Communications Squadron change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 8, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)