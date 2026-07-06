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    1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 7]

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    1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Weed, 435th Communications Operations Group commander, transfers command to Lt. Col. Brett Lesser, 1st Combat Communications Squadron incoming commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 8, 2026. The 1st CBCS provides rapidly deployable communications and air traffic control capabilities, this enables U.S. and Allied forces to establish command and control wherever the mission requires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 09:56
    Photo ID: 9798674
    VIRIN: 260708-F-VY348-1104
    Resolution: 5961x3970
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander
    1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander
    1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander
    1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander
    1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander
    1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander
    1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander

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    Ramstein Air Base
    1st CBCS
    1st Combat Communications Squadron

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