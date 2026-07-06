U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Weed, 435th Communications Operations Group commander, transfers command to Lt. Col. Brett Lesser, 1st Combat Communications Squadron incoming commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 8, 2026. The 1st CBCS provides rapidly deployable communications and air traffic control capabilities, this enables U.S. and Allied forces to establish command and control wherever the mission requires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 09:56
|Photo ID:
|9798674
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-VY348-1104
|Resolution:
|5961x3970
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.