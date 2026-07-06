U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brett Lesser, 1st Combat Communications Squadron incoming commander, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 8, 2026. The 1st CBCS mission is to provide rapidly deployable communications and air traffic control services throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 09:56
|Photo ID:
|9798680
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-VY348-1134
|Resolution:
|6011x3861
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.