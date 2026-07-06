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    1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 7]

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    1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brett Lesser, 1st Combat Communications Squadron incoming commander, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 8, 2026. The 1st CBCS mission is to provide rapidly deployable communications and air traffic control services throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 09:56
    Photo ID: 9798680
    VIRIN: 260708-F-VY348-1134
    Resolution: 6011x3861
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander
    1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander
    1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander
    1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander
    1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander
    1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander
    1st CBCS conducts change of command, welcomes new commander

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    Ramstein Air Base
    1st CBCS
    1st Combat Communications Squadron

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