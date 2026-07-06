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    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John Jarrard addresses crew of the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) over the 1 Main Circuit (1MC) while operating in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Venezuela, July 7, 2026. [Image 7 of 7]

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    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John Jarrard addresses crew of the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) over the 1 Main Circuit (1MC) while operating in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Venezuela, July 7, 2026.

    VENEZUELA

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Cody Scott 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John Jarrard addresses crew of the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) over the 1 Main Circuit (1MC) while operating in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Venezuela, July 7, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 08:30
    Photo ID: 9798527
    VIRIN: 260707-N-N3764-5007
    Resolution: 2525x1610
    Size: 941.73 KB
    Location: VE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John Jarrard addresses crew of the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) over the 1 Main Circuit (1MC) while operating in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Venezuela, July 7, 2026. [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Cody Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John Jarrard lands aboard the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while operating in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Venezuela, July 7, 2026.
    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John Jarrard talks with U.S. Sailors aboard the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while operating in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Venezuela, July 7, 2026.
    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John Jarrard talks with U.S. Sailors aboard the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while operating in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Venezuela, July 7, 2026.
    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John Jarrard talks with U.S. Sailors aboard the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while operating in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Venezuela, July 7, 2026.
    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John Jarrard talks with U.S. Sailors aboard the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while operating in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Venezuela, July 7, 2026.
    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John Jarrard addresses crew of the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) over the 1 Main Circuit (1MC) while operating in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Venezuela, July 7, 2026.
    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John Jarrard addresses crew of the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) over the 1 Main Circuit (1MC) while operating in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Venezuela, July 7, 2026.

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