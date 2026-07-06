U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John Jarrard talks with U.S. Sailors aboard the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while operating in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Venezuela, July 7, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 08:30
|Photo ID:
|9798524
|VIRIN:
|260707-N-N3764-5004
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|VE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John Jarrard talks with U.S. Sailors aboard the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while operating in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Venezuela, July 7, 2026. [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Cody Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.