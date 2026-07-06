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U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John Jarrard addresses crew of the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) over the 1 Main Circuit (1MC) while operating in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Venezuela, July 7, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)