Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Welcomes New Commanding Officer

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DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 8, 2026) - Capt. Brett Whorley, commanding officer of Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, addresses attendees after assuming command during a ceremony at NSF Diego Garcia, July 8, 2026. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kamaren Hill)