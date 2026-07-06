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    Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Welcomes New Commanding Officer [Image 2 of 3]

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    Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Welcomes New Commanding Officer

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kamaren Hill 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 8, 2026) - Senior leadership from U.S. and U.K. forces in Diego Garcia bow their heads in prayer during an invocation at the Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia change of command ceremony, July 8, 2026. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kamaren Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 06:43
    Photo ID: 9798431
    VIRIN: 260708-N-MC100-1089
    Resolution: 5890x3919
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Welcomes New Commanding Officer [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Kamaren Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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