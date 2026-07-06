Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Welcomes New Commanding Officer

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DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 8, 2026) - From left, Capt. Bill Guheen, off-going commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, Capt. Brett Whorley, incoming commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, and Command Chaplain Timothy DeLaughter salute the ensign during the national anthem at the NSF change of command ceremony, July 8, 2026. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kamaren Hill)