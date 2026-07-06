(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    48 FW and RAF armourers advance bilateral readiness [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    48 FW and RAF armourers advance bilateral readiness

    LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Annie Garcia 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 48th Munitions Squadron and Royal Air Force personnel pose for a group photo following a bilateral technical exchange at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 30, 2026. The engagement enhances bilateral interoperability by preparing partner nation armourers for advanced network-enabled munitions, focusing on weapon characteristics, storage requirements, and ground maintenance procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Annie Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 06:46
    Photo ID: 9798428
    VIRIN: 260630-F-RI526-1223
    Resolution: 7205x4046
    Size: 8.28 MB
    Location: LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48 FW and RAF armourers advance bilateral readiness [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Annie Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48 FW and RAF armourers advance bilateral readiness
    48 FW and RAF armourers advance bilateral readiness
    48 FW and RAF armourers advance bilateral readiness
    48 FW and RAF armourers advance bilateral readiness
    48 FW and RAF armourers advance bilateral readiness
    48 FW and RAF armourers advance bilateral readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF
    USAF
    readiness
    F-35B
    partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery