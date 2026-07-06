48 FW and RAF armourers advance bilateral readiness

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U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 48th Munitions Squadron and Royal Air Force personnel pose for a group photo following a bilateral technical exchange at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 30, 2026. The engagement enhances bilateral interoperability by preparing partner nation armourers for advanced network-enabled munitions, focusing on weapon characteristics, storage requirements, and ground maintenance procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Annie Garcia)