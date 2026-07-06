U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 48th Munitions Squadron and Royal Air Force personnel pose for a group photo following a bilateral technical exchange at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 30, 2026. The engagement enhances bilateral interoperability by preparing partner nation armourers for advanced network-enabled munitions, focusing on weapon characteristics, storage requirements, and ground maintenance procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Annie Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 06:46
|Photo ID:
|9798428
|VIRIN:
|260630-F-RI526-1223
|Resolution:
|7205x4046
|Size:
|8.28 MB
|Location:
|LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 48 FW and RAF armourers advance bilateral readiness [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Annie Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.