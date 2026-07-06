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    48 FW and RAF armourers advance bilateral readiness [Image 4 of 6]

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    48 FW and RAF armourers advance bilateral readiness

    LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Annie Garcia 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Boggs, 48th Munitions Squadron, aircraft armament specialist, points out weapon characteristics and configuration points on a network-enabled munition component for Royal Air Force armourers at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 30, 2026. The technical exchange focused on bridging knowledge gaps for partner nation technicians transitioning to advanced network-enabled munitions, addressing ground maintenance, storage requirements, and integration with shared platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Annie Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 06:47
    Photo ID: 9798426
    VIRIN: 260630-F-RI526-1145
    Resolution: 7157x4550
    Size: 11.33 MB
    Location: LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 48 FW and RAF armourers advance bilateral readiness [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Annie Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    48 FW and RAF armourers advance bilateral readiness
    48 FW and RAF armourers advance bilateral readiness
    48 FW and RAF armourers advance bilateral readiness
    48 FW and RAF armourers advance bilateral readiness
    48 FW and RAF armourers advance bilateral readiness
    48 FW and RAF armourers advance bilateral readiness

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    RAF
    USAF
    readiness
    F-35B
    partnership

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