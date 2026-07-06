48 FW and RAF armourers advance bilateral readiness

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Boggs, 48th Munitions Squadron, aircraft armament specialist, points out weapon characteristics and configuration points on a network-enabled munition component for Royal Air Force armourers at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 30, 2026. The technical exchange focused on bridging knowledge gaps for partner nation technicians transitioning to advanced network-enabled munitions, addressing ground maintenance, storage requirements, and integration with shared platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Annie Garcia)