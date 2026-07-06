U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Boggs, left, 48th Munitions Squadron, aircraft armament specialist, details weapon characteristics on a network-enabled training munition for a Royal Air Force armourer, middle, at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 30, 2026. The bilateral exchange enhances mission readiness across the F-35B Lightning II by synchronizing ground maintenance procedures, storage requirements, and weapon characteristics between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Annie Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 06:47
|Photo ID:
|9798427
|VIRIN:
|260630-F-RI526-1194
|Resolution:
|5803x4277
|Size:
|8.18 MB
|Location:
|LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 48 FW and RAF armourers advance bilateral readiness [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Annie Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.