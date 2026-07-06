48 FW and RAF armourers advance bilateral readiness

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Boggs, left, 48th Munitions Squadron, aircraft armament specialist, details weapon characteristics on a network-enabled training munition for a Royal Air Force armourer, middle, at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 30, 2026. The bilateral exchange enhances mission readiness across the F-35B Lightning II by synchronizing ground maintenance procedures, storage requirements, and weapon characteristics between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Annie Garcia)