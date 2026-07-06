(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi port recovery operations in Guam and CNMI [Image 2 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi port recovery operations in Guam and CNMI

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Ensign Liam Stransky 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    A Hawai’i-based HC-130 Hercules airplane crew delivers a U.S. Coast Guard team to assess buoys in Tinian on July 8, 2026. Initial findings show the port in good condition, with some buoys off station. U.S. Coast Guard crews continue to assess aids to navigation, waterways, and channel conditions across the Marianas following Super Typhoon Bavi, working toward reopening ports to commercial operations as soon as it is safe to do so. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Liam Stransky)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 05:32
    Photo ID: 9798407
    VIRIN: 260708-G-DX280-8083
    Resolution: 1500x2000
    Size: 905.3 KB
    Location: TINIAN, MP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi port recovery operations in Guam and CNMI
    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi port recovery operations in Guam and CNMI
    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi port recovery operations in Guam and CNMI
    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi port recovery operations in Guam and CNMI
    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi port recovery operations in Guam and CNMI
    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi port recovery operations in Guam and CNMI
    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi port recovery operations in Guam and CNMI
    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi port recovery operations in Guam and CNMI
    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi port recovery operations in Guam and CNMI
    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi port recovery operations in Guam and CNMI
    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi port recovery operations in Guam and CNMI

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard reopens Port of Saipan, works to clear channel hazards as Marianas port assessments continue

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TyphoonBavi, MTS, Response, Recovery, COTP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery