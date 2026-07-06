U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi port recovery operations in Guam and CNMI

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A Coast Guard team works to assess buoys in Tinian on July 8, 2026, having arrived aboard a Hawai’i-based HC-130 Hercules airplane. Initial findings show the port in good condition, with some buoys off station. U.S. Coast Guard crews continue to assess aids to navigation, waterways, and channel conditions across the Marianas following Super Typhoon Bavi, working toward reopening ports to commercial operations as soon as it is safe to do so. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Liam Stransky)