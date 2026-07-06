A Bundeswehr Soldier explains how to operate the newly fielded MG5 machine gun to U.S. Army Stuttgart Garrison safety team members on June 25, 2026, in Dornstadt, Germany.
Members of U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Directorate of Emergency Services competed with German Polizei and the Bundeswehr from Ulm during a joint shooting competition. Participants tested several German service weapons, including the G36 rifle, the P8 pistol, and the newly fielded MG5 machine gun. Twelve teams from 10 units competed in the event, which served as an opportunity to share tactics and strengthen relationships between U.S. and host-nation counterparts.
USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. (U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 05:32
|Photo ID:
|9798393
|VIRIN:
|200601-O-DV808-4780
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.6 MB
|Location:
|BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm in Dornstadt, June 25, 2026 [Image 18 of 18], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm
No keywords found.