USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm in Dornstadt, June 25, 2026

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Eric Frasier, chief of the Physical Security Division at U.S. Army Stuttgart, tests the newly fielded German MG5 machine gun at a local shooting range on June 25, 2026, in Dornstadt, Germany.

Members of U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Directorate of Emergency Services competed with German Polizei and the Bundeswehr from Ulm during a joint shooting competition. Participants tested several German service weapons, including the G36 rifle, the P8 pistol, and the newly fielded MG5 machine gun. Twelve teams from 10 units competed in the event, which served as an opportunity to share tactics and strengthen relationships between U.S. and host-nation counterparts.

USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. (U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra)