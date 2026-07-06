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    USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm in Dornstadt, June 25, 2026 [Image 12 of 18]

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    USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm in Dornstadt, June 25, 2026

    GERMANY

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    Deputy Police Chief Glenn Alexander tests the newly fielded German MG5 machine gun at a local shooting range on June 25, 2026, in Dornstadt, Germany.
    Members of U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Directorate of Emergency Services competed with German Polizei and the Bundeswehr from Ulm during a joint shooting competition. Participants tested several German service weapons, including the G36 rifle, the P8 pistol, and the newly fielded MG5 machine gun. Twelve teams from 10 units competed in the event, which served as an opportunity to share tactics and strengthen relationships between U.S. and host-nation counterparts.
    USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. (U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 05:32
    Photo ID: 9798388
    VIRIN: 200601-O-DV808-6364
    Resolution: 6990x4660
    Size: 6.9 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm in Dornstadt, June 25, 2026 [Image 18 of 18], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm in Dornstadt, June 25, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm in Dornstadt, June 25, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm in Dornstadt, June 25, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm in Dornstadt, June 25, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm in Dornstadt, June 25, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm in Dornstadt, June 25, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm in Dornstadt, June 25, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm in Dornstadt, June 25, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm in Dornstadt, June 25, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm in Dornstadt, June 25, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm in Dornstadt, June 25, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm in Dornstadt, June 25, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm in Dornstadt, June 25, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm in Dornstadt, June 25, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm in Dornstadt, June 25, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm in Dornstadt, June 25, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm in Dornstadt, June 25, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm in Dornstadt, June 25, 2026

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