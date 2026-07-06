374 CES and National Guard Bureau Wrap Up Bilateral Training

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Unit coins rest in the freshly poured concrete of the installation’s new fitness pads, Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 7, 2026. The coin placement marked the completion of a 67-day deployment for training between the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron and the National Guard Bureau to build the pad and hone Guardsmen's upgrade training skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)