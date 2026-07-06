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    374 CES and National Guard Bureau Wrap Up Bilateral Training [Image 2 of 3]

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    374 CES and National Guard Bureau Wrap Up Bilateral Training

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Donavan Laskey, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander, speaks with Airmen at the site of the installation’s new fitness pads, Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 7, 2026. The visit marked the completion of a 67-day deployment for training between the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron and the National Guard Bureau to build the pad and hone Guardsmen's upgrade training skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 03:17
    Photo ID: 9798313
    VIRIN: 260707-F-TU760-1015
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 374 CES and National Guard Bureau Wrap Up Bilateral Training [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    374 CES and National Guard Bureau Wrap Up Bilateral Training

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    374th Airlift Wing, Community, Readiness, PACAF

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