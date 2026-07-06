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    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay [Image 13 of 28]

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    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Junghwan Yoon 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned 602d Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division participate in a combat relay competition at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 10, 2026. The event combined a combat water survival test, ruck march, obstacle course, warrior tasks and battle drills lanes, and a stress shoot to build camaraderie, foster esprit de corps, and strengthen teamwork across the division. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. JungHwan Yoon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 02:30
    Photo ID: 9798288
    VIRIN: 260609-A-VH016-6611
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay [Image 28 of 28], by PFC Junghwan Yoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay
    602d ASB Competes in Combat Relay
    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay
    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay
    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay
    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Reay
    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay
    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay
    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay
    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay
    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay
    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay
    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay
    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay
    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay
    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay
    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay
    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay
    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay
    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay
    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay
    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay
    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay
    602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay

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    2CAB, 2ID, EighthArmy, U.S. Army

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