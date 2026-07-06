U.S. Army Soldiers assigned 602d Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division participate in a combat relay competition at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 10, 2026. The event combined a combat water survival test, ruck march, obstacle course, warrior tasks and battle drills lanes, and a stress shoot to build camaraderie, foster esprit de corps, and strengthen teamwork across the division. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. JungHwan Yoon)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 02:30
|Photo ID:
|9798285
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-VH016-9636
|Resolution:
|5473x3649
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Relay [Image 28 of 28], by PFC Junghwan Yoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.