602d ASB Competes in 2ID Combat Reay

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned 602d Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division participate in a combat relay competition at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 10, 2026. The event combined a combat water survival test, ruck march, obstacle course, warrior tasks and battle drills lanes, and a stress shoot to build camaraderie, foster esprit de corps, and strengthen teamwork across the division. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. JungHwan Yoon)