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    Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt Visits Coast Guard FRC [Image 5 of 5]

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    Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt Visits Coast Guard FRC

    THAILAND

    07.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    SATTAHIP, Thailand - U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Michael Ross, commodore of Expeditionary Cutter Squadron, interviews with Royal Thai Navy Lt. j.g. Napassakorn Tipso, public affairs officer, aboard U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145), during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2026, July 7, 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 23:28
    Photo ID: 9798049
    VIRIN: 260707-N-HE057-1439
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3

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    This work, Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt Visits Coast Guard FRC [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt Visits Coast Guard FRC
    Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt Visits Coast Guard FRC
    Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt Visits Coast Guard FRC
    Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt Visits Coast Guard FRC
    Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt Visits Coast Guard FRC

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    CARAT2026
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