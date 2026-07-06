Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt Visits Coast Guard FRC

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SATTAHIP, Thailand - U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Michael Ross, commodore of Expeditionary Cutter Squadron, interviews with Royal Thai Navy Lt. j.g. Napassakorn Tipso, public affairs officer, aboard U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145), during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2026, July 7, 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)