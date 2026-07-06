Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt Visits Coast Guard FRC

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SATTAHIP, Thailand - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt, deputy commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, meets with Coast Guardsmen from U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) and Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141), during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2026, July 7, 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)