Musicians from the United States Navy Ceremonial Band, the 2nd Marine Division Band, and the Marinemusikkorps Kiel perform a joint concert July 7, 2026, at the One World Trade Center Memorial Plaza during the International Naval Review (INR) 250. INR 250 is a multinational maritime celebration commemorating America’s 250th anniversary, honoring the sea services' enduring role on, under, and above the sea, while strengthening global partnerships.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 21:07
|Photo ID:
|9797933
|VIRIN:
|260707-N-OA196-1032
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|7.92 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Ceremonial Band closes INR 250 with joint performance [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.