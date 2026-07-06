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    Navy Ceremonial Band closes INR 250 with joint performance [Image 4 of 5]

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    Navy Ceremonial Band closes INR 250 with joint performance

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Musicians from the United States Navy Ceremonial Band, the 2nd Marine Division Band, and the Marinemusikkorps Kiel perform a joint concert July 7, 2026, at the One World Trade Center Memorial Plaza during the International Naval Review (INR) 250. INR 250 is a multinational maritime celebration commemorating America’s 250th anniversary, honoring the sea services' enduring role on, under, and above the sea, while strengthening global partnerships.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 21:07
    Photo ID: 9797933
    VIRIN: 260707-N-OA196-1032
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 7.92 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Ceremonial Band closes INR 250 with joint performance [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Ceremonial Band closes INR 250 with joint performance
    Navy Ceremonial Band closes INR 250 with joint performance
    Navy Ceremonial Band closes INR 250 with joint performance
    Navy Ceremonial Band closes INR 250 with joint performance
    Navy Ceremonial Band closes INR 250 with joint performance

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    TAGS

    2nd Marine Division Band
    International Naval Review
    America250
    INR
    Marinemusikkorps Kiel

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