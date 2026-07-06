Navy Ceremonial Band closes INR 250 with joint performance

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Musicians from the United States Navy Ceremonial Band, the 2nd Marine Division Band, and the Marinemusikkorps Kiel perform a joint concert July 7, 2026, at the One World Trade Center Memorial Plaza during the International Naval Review (INR) 250. INR 250 is a multinational maritime celebration commemorating America’s 250th anniversary, honoring the sea services' enduring role on, under, and above the sea, while strengthening global partnerships.