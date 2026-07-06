Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto takes photos during a joint U.S. Navy Band, 2nd Marine Division Band and the Marinemusikkorps Kiel joint concert at the One World Trade Center Memorial Plaza during the International Naval Review (INR) 250. INR 250 is a multinational maritime celebration commemorating America’s 250th anniversary, honoring the sea services' enduring role on, under, and above the sea, while strengthening global partnerships.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 21:07
|Photo ID:
|9797930
|VIRIN:
|260707-N-OA196-1024
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|6.11 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Ceremonial Band closes INR 250 with joint performance [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.