HMLAT 303 Relief and Appointment

U.S. Marines with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band and Marines of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a pass in review during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 2, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility between senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 19:16
|Photo ID:
|9797776
|VIRIN:
|260702-M-CH293-1268
|Resolution:
|7542x5030
|Size:
|10.9 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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