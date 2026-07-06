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    HMLAT 303 Relief and Appointment [Image 7 of 7]

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    HMLAT 303 Relief and Appointment

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band and Marines of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a pass in review during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 2, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility between senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 19:16
    Photo ID: 9797776
    VIRIN: 260702-M-CH293-1268
    Resolution: 7542x5030
    Size: 10.9 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, HMLAT 303 Relief and Appointment [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Peyton Gilliland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    Senior Enlisted Leader
    HMLAT 303
    Relief and Appointment
    Ceremony
    Marines

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