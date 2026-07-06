HMLAT 303 Relief and Appointment

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Justin Berg, the outgoing command senior enlisted leader of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, renders a salute during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 2, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility between senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)