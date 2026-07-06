HMLAT 303 Relief and Appointment

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Justin Berg, the outgoing command senior enlisted leader of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Lt. Col. Robert Johnson, the commanding officer of HMLAT 303, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 2, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility between senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)