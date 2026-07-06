NAVFAC Pacific Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony

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Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias (center), commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, joins Lt. Colby Gilbert (second from left), outgoing Flag Aide to the Commander, Lt. Ariana Henderson (second from right), incoming Flag Aide to the Commander, and attendees following a Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony at NAVFAC Pacific headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 2, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)