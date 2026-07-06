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    NAVFAC Pacific Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

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    NAVFAC Pacific Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    NAVFAC Pacific

    Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias (center), commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, joins Lt. Colby Gilbert (second from left), outgoing Flag Aide to the Commander, Lt. Ariana Henderson (second from right), incoming Flag Aide to the Commander, and attendees following a Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony at NAVFAC Pacific headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 2, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 18:13
    Photo ID: 9797688
    VIRIN: 260702-N-XM133-1006
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 11.64 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVFAC Pacific Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVFAC Pacific Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony
    NAVFAC Pacific Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony
    NAVFAC Pacific Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony
    NAVFAC Pacific Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony
    NAVFAC Pacific Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony
    NAVFAC Pacific Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony

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