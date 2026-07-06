Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias, commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, addresses attendees during a Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony at NAVFAC Pacific headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 2, 2026, welcoming Lt. Ariana Henderson as the incoming Flag Aide. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 18:13
|Photo ID:
|9797685
|VIRIN:
|260702-N-XM133-1004
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|9.01 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Pacific Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.