NAVFAC Pacific Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony

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Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias, commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, addresses attendees during a Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony at NAVFAC Pacific headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 2, 2026, welcoming Lt. Ariana Henderson as the incoming Flag Aide. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)