NAVFAC Pacific Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias, commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, places the aiguillette on Lt. Ariana Henderson during a Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony at NAVFAC Pacific headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 2, 2026. The aiguillette, also known as the Gold Loop, symbolizes the transfer of Flag Aide responsibilities and the continuity of service to the commander. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)