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    NAVFAC Pacific Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

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    NAVFAC Pacific Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    NAVFAC Pacific

    Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias, commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, places the aiguillette on Lt. Ariana Henderson during a Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony at NAVFAC Pacific headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 2, 2026. The aiguillette, also known as the Gold Loop, symbolizes the transfer of Flag Aide responsibilities and the continuity of service to the commander. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 18:13
    Photo ID: 9797686
    VIRIN: 260702-N-XM133-1005
    Resolution: 7083x4722
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVFAC Pacific Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVFAC Pacific Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony
    NAVFAC Pacific Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony
    NAVFAC Pacific Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony
    NAVFAC Pacific Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony
    NAVFAC Pacific Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony
    NAVFAC Pacific Flag Aide to the Commander Loop Ceremony

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