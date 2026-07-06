U.S. Army photo illustration outlining the Army's update to its Body Composition Program and describes the new Waist-to-Height Ratio (WHtR) standard, Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 7, 2026. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 12:14
|Photo ID:
|9796824
|VIRIN:
|260706-A-UH083-1003
|Resolution:
|1080x1350
|Size:
|295.77 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Updates Body Composition Program (ABCP) [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Alexander Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.