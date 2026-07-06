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    Army Updates Body Composition Program (ABCP) [Image 1 of 7]

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    Army Updates Body Composition Program (ABCP)

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves 

    Army Communications and Outreach Office

    U.S. Army photo illustration outlining the Army's update to its Body Composition Program and describes the new Waist-to-Height Ratio (WHtR) standard, Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 7, 2026. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 12:14
    Photo ID: 9796821
    VIRIN: 260706-A-UH083-1002
    Resolution: 1080x1350
    Size: 357.16 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Updates Body Composition Program (ABCP) [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Alexander Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Updates Body Composition Program (ABCP)
    Army Updates Body Composition Program (ABCP)
    Army Updates Body Composition Program (ABCP)

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    ABCP
    Army Body Composition Program
    US Army
    WHtR
    Waist to Height Ratio

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