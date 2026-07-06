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    Adm. Wikoff Visits UCT 1 Dive Operations in Estonia [Image 7 of 7]

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    Adm. Wikoff Visits UCT 1 Dive Operations in Estonia

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    06.29.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Adm. George Wikoff (left), commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, engages with U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C), during a visit to a dive site in Tallinn, Estonia, June 30, 2026. UCT 1, CDD/C, currently deployed under 22nd Naval Construction Regiment, is a specially trained and equipped unit within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces, that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 08:36
    Photo ID: 9796332
    VIRIN: 260630-N-NO901-1009
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: TALLINN, EE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Adm. Wikoff Visits UCT 1 Dive Operations in Estonia
    Adm. Wikoff Visits UCT 1 Dive Operations in Estonia
    Adm. Wikoff Visits UCT 1 Dive Operations in Estonia
    Adm. Wikoff Visits UCT 1 Dive Operations in Estonia
    Adm. Wikoff Visits UCT 1 Dive Operations in Estonia
    Adm. Wikoff Visits UCT 1 Dive Operations in Estonia
    Adm. Wikoff Visits UCT 1 Dive Operations in Estonia

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    TAGS

    UCT1
    22NCR
    Estonia

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