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    Adm. Wikoff Visits UCT 1 Dive Operations in Estonia [Image 3 of 7]

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    Adm. Wikoff Visits UCT 1 Dive Operations in Estonia

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    06.29.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    ) U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C), conduct diving operations in Tallinn, Estonia, June 30, 2026. UCT 1, CDD/C, currently deployed under 22nd Naval Construction Regiment, is a specially trained and equipped unit within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces, that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 08:36
    Photo ID: 9796324
    VIRIN: 260630-N-NO901-1003
    Resolution: 2040x1530
    Size: 889.28 KB
    Location: TALLINN, EE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Adm. Wikoff Visits UCT 1 Dive Operations in Estonia [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Adm. Wikoff Visits UCT 1 Dive Operations in Estonia
    Adm. Wikoff Visits UCT 1 Dive Operations in Estonia
    Adm. Wikoff Visits UCT 1 Dive Operations in Estonia
    Adm. Wikoff Visits UCT 1 Dive Operations in Estonia
    Adm. Wikoff Visits UCT 1 Dive Operations in Estonia
    Adm. Wikoff Visits UCT 1 Dive Operations in Estonia
    Adm. Wikoff Visits UCT 1 Dive Operations in Estonia

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    TAGS

    UCT1
    22NCR
    Estonia

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